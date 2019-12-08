Transcript for Rocket explosion in Russia kills 2

We stay overseas on to discuss the mysterious explosion that released radiation often northern coast of Russia during a nuclear missile test. Seven people died in American officials are racing to understand what happened in our in panel has the latest Ian. Kimberly that's right growing fears of a small nuclear explosion in Russia that apparently killed seven. Potentially involving eight cult secret missile program the explosion happened it's a missile test site just off the northern coast of Russia on Thursday. The government initially saying to be no change in radiation levels. But local officials now saying that levels had briefly spite. Residents nearby reportedly stocking up on iodine has used to reduce the effects of radiation officials saying that this more react to head exploded during the experiments. The Russian officials remaining tight lipped about exactly what happened the most importantly. Walt was being tested American and European intelligence and signs this. Are reported suspect that this was part of a program to develop a new nuclear powered miss out the Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed he's able to reach. Anywhere in the world. Russia of course has a history of secrecy over accidents the worst being the explosion at Chernobyl in nineteen AT six Kimberly. RA think you EN for that.

