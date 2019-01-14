Rome mayor wants Trevi Fountain coins for city treasury

More
In 2017, the mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, proposed the city use the Trevi coins to support Rome's infrastructure and cultural heritage.
0:49 | 01/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rome mayor wants Trevi Fountain coins for city treasury
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60367364,"title":"Rome mayor wants Trevi Fountain coins for city treasury","duration":"0:49","description":"In 2017, the mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, proposed the city use the Trevi coins to support Rome's infrastructure and cultural heritage.","url":"/International/video/rome-mayor-trevi-fountain-coins-city-treasury-60367364","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.