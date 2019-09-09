Royal Caribbean joins relief efforts in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

More
The cruise line company donated $1 million and has delivered more than 20,000 meals a day to Bahamians.
2:03 | 09/09/19

Transcript for Royal Caribbean joins relief efforts in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
