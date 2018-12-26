Transcript for Royals attend Christmas service

Let's turn our focus overseas once again and to the UK and the holiday tradition that played out on Christmas Day with many of the royals gathering. Including Megan in a first official capacity as a dutchess there with the royal family on Christmas Day. There was one person that was missing Julie McFarland consistent earnings. Hank and this happy Christmas to you we I hit when live outside Kensington Palace to conceal abate a Christmas decorations have gone up that gorgeous gorgeous tree. But the house Nancy because the world than not hear the nod in London they opt in Norfolk of course in the queens. Countryside estate of Sunderland now that's where the world's traditionally. Old Gaza the Christmas misty is William and Kate they alternate between a spending Christmas with Kate's finally the Middleton and spending Christmas. With the queen often. Her State's top that now we scenes of love it pitches all of the world's on that traditional public Christmas walk to mass on Christmas Day. Kate was looking resplendent in a beautiful reds red outfit mag N. Showing off hat very proud parodies are up her baby bump and they were mingling with the crowds. And it was a pretty happy seeing their fullest smiles which of course everyone. Let son. Because it was there have been days media revisited on concerns made humanism has been a bit of a spots since they said they announce that they were. Moving from Kensington Palace two fogel cottage. Up in winds now there's all sorts of royal traditions of the world's that they have the Christmas season they open their presents on Christmas. On Christmas Day they have masks as at Sandringham and be sealed days ago days well wishes he'd gather two. Which them wild and to catch a glimpse of the royals on their way the do you really public apostle Farrah Christmas celebrations. Unknown at boxing day today of course is boxing day one a tradition that they have is a pheasant shoot so the man God's. And their hunting on the queen's estate. Office of residence the women will be hangouts picnic. And they'll be back here at Kensington Palace. It's as yet the rest of the Christmas season of course Harry and Megan's lost Christmas. Before children their new baby the new baby down oh boy expects it next spring come this. Time Julie McFarland there boxing day is big for pheasant hunting who knew. Do we knew his big shopping day of overseas for many countries.

