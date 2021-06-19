Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 17, 2021

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 18, 2021

Now Playing: Gun violence on the rise in 2021

Now Playing: Biden urged Americans to get fully vaccinated

Now Playing: Instacart shoppers challenge ratings system

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Origins of Juneteenth

Now Playing: Meet Opal Lee, the Juneteenth ‘grandmother of the movement’

Now Playing: Authorities search for victims in deadly tubing accident

Now Playing: Man accused of assaulting California governor

Now Playing: Florida authorities search for victims after small plane crash

Now Playing: Dramatic images of tornado in Indiana

Now Playing: 2 children escape Bronx shooting

Now Playing: Tropical system set to hit Gulf Coast

Now Playing: Fuel tanker explodes in Texas

Now Playing: 2021 PRIDE on ABC News Live: What’s next for the LGBTQ+ community

Now Playing: Top stories impacting LGBTQ+ community amid Pride Month 2021

Now Playing: Creators of Netflix documentary 'Pray Away' talk about importance of the film

Now Playing: Finding lesbian love and community on TikTok