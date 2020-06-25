Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 24, 2020

From. Number what will. Burg new York New Jersey and genetic can't outwit the street's new plan today to keep Kobe case is down people coming in from states that her heart infection rate. Must yeah seeing. For fourteen days the dual impact at least nine states including Texas Arizona and Florida which are seen steady increases in cases it's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the current through viral transmission rate guarantee you call the nineteen cases in the US have surged in active peak levels from two months ago doctor Anthony stout she's warning of high immunity scrap. The next couple of weeks a going to be critical. And our ability to address those surgeons held experts say younger people are making up the majority of cases. Many other positive step and other rights that providing justice Moore mind. Instead a grand jury in Georgia handed out indictments Indian not artery hates he was shot and killed while running in a neighborhood and runs wakes. The three men charged in the case Travis and Michael Gregory nick Michael and William Roddy Brian and all but indicted for murder by the grand jury. And now face nine charges including malice murder and felony murder. The makers of roundup agreeing to a ten billion dollar settlement calling about 95000 cases in the popular weed killer accused of causing cancer of the settlement includes money for future claims the company. Still insists roundup is safe. We'll be doing and end of an era from one stapled on culture we've come to love. Hot hand. The Segway officially coming to an end this summer and it was Glover the segue introduced in 2001 making its big debut on GMA back in 2001. I think it's time I'm tempted to say that's just balancing itself on two side by side wheels used standing in the middle it's changed the way he's. But the personal transportation revolution promised never rise to the original 5000 dollar price tag was a major hurdle and then there where the accidents that cities betting that because users could easily lose control and they weren't balanced properly now segue hitting the brakes in the company's namesake vehicle will be retired on July 15 that was president saying the segue PG last year accounted for less than one point 5% of the company's revenue the company will now focus on electric scooters.

