The. Senator Lindsey Graham chair of the Judiciary Committee opening day one of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing the acknowledging what Democrats have veered from under this as the beginning of a confirmation. Not a consideration. This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens. We'll all Republicans will vote yes and I'll Democrats and little or no yet still senate Democrats seizing the spotlight. Focusing on what they say is that they didn't show any call you daring and makes it onto the US Supreme Court. Climate. Our hands stained. By technical and legal authority. You stay. Republicans are firing back and arguing judges should not make policy rather make decisions. Based on loans you stand accused. Intending to violate your oath before you leave and take it Justice Scalia hotly more than just log. He was divided as his handling. The best talent and has an early. And here are some criticism removed. And a diet and lack the money and only a career. High enough to maintain that same person content. President Trump's personal physician doctor Sean Connelly writes of the president he has tested negative for Kobe nineteen on consecutive days over the weekend from doctors cleared the president to attending and president campaign rallies. President trump holding a rally in critical battleground state of Florida has it looks to distance himself from a pandemic still raging in parts of the country in cases increasing in at least 32 states and the District of Columbia and the world. Health organizations is the highest rising Kobe cases worldwide has been reported in. In the last four days and never in the history of bubbly Cole has had immediately been used as a Sante du. Ford responding to run out. Spain and declaring a state of imagine seeing fresh capital Madrid to insulate making must learn to treat even outdoors. And Britain braced for and you haven't alleged system that will put the north of England in the midst of an outbreak under strict new law. Down yeah young boy and South Bend, Indiana defends his home from suspected burglars police released dramatic surveillance video of the home invasion it showed armed men from entering the home while the family is there have been a little boy starts throwing objects at one of the suspects. The man fled and are still Melissa but no one inside the home from the listener. A chaotic scene in Baton Rouge and not on camera dozens of police cars in. This girl in school plus the chase last thirteen mile has. It's behind the wheel and eleven year old little boy. They be young suspects allegedly. Constantly trying to hit another driver in his past and not high speed pandemonium coming to an end when the muscles. Slammed into a massive tree in the front yard of this couple's home yeah. You can CD young police surrounded by four officers arrested on more charges including aggravated assault. FaceBook is stepping up its efforts to crack down on conspiracy theories and this information before the election by Manning host that denied. More distort the Holocaust FaceBook says that it will send people to legitimate sources. They search for information about the genocide in the summer holocaust survivors around the world apart from the in the campaign it urged FaceBook to remove pollen cast denial posts from the site.

