Russia may soon begin summer offensive attack in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a new push into the Kharkiv region in Northeastern Ukraine as the Biden administration announces a desperately needed $400 million aid package for Ukraine.

May 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live