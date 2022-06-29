Russia deploys new wave of drone strikes across Ukraine

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor discusses these strikes and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s renewed calls for defense aid from the U.S. and other allies.

