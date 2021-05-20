Russia firefighters battle forest fires

More
Over 200 firefighters battled forest flames in the Tyumen region.
1:26 | 05/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia firefighters battle forest fires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:26","description":"Over 200 firefighters battled forest flames in the Tyumen region.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77791738","title":"Russia firefighters battle forest fires ","url":"/International/video/russia-firefighters-battle-forest-fires-77791738"}