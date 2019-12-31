Russia illuminates the night for 2020

More
Check out the midnight celebration in Moscow in front of the Kremlin Palace.
4:57 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russia illuminates the night for 2020
Okay. Thank you. Okay. OK. Yeah this. Good it is. Okay. Okay. Okay. And. And I. I. I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:57","description":"Check out the midnight celebration in Moscow in front of the Kremlin Palace.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68007757","title":"Russia illuminates the night for 2020 ","url":"/International/video/russia-illuminates-night-2020-68007757"}