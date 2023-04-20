Russia Looks to Latin America for support as fighting drags on in Ukraine

ABC News' Matt Rivers reports from Mexico City and ABC News' Ian Pannell reports from eastern Ukraine as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with leaders in Latin America.

April 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live