Transcript for Russia under surveillance

Because of the corona virus pandemic Moscow is under lockdown. This tending to facial recognition technology to enforce it. Or. Yeah. Moscow has one of the world's largest facial recognition systems. Since January it's being connected to over a 100000 cameras. I jungle cloning could develop potted the systems software and. Meanwhile Paula Cole Williams. An all yours. I'm polls. I'm a little arms holds you receives an Iraq. Swarm all our solar. Or universal process they are. Critics. This is the what are these uses and question most. So thought the system is tracking people who tested positive for the virus or who had deemed high risk of having it such as those returning from abroad. They seized and debate can be find. But he nipping hopes he was put 102 week quarantine after returning from South Korea. Oh. Oh yeah. Move. Oh sure. But the real worries about the system. The Russia's government will use it against its critics. But also less obvious ones. Andre can against either as a freelance journalist who set out to see how easy it is to gain access to the system so this aggression there is this huge. Good market for personal days which is sometimes leaks from law enforcement's. Danza iphones regular low salt axis who must face the nation systems. It's just mentioned a pro was. Basic lessons in my also owns and she it looked you know the system. Similarly Villa these cities west of Muslims finds it neat for the soccer condom. Peace and social oppression symbol obsessing percent of the more. Mean yeah we numbness tricks Kenya. And it signed their world only of 3000. Harassed and exits who must official recognition system. Ends I have and walks by and notes themselves assistant. Fails finally. But I'm pretty sure this right now since. Their own but under the thousand terrorist connects street now. Dishin' Digital loans defined. The funniest saddest thing about the system. Is that's police officers who is Laurie investments various contests are open and disparate sides. On and said let's from and you listen to worlds and uses there was certainly won't basically. Moscow is authorities say the system has already caught several hundred people breaching quarantine rules use the system is also appearing in other Russian cities. The pandemic is accelerating its used towards becoming the norm. When officials use the system from greats who would like to fight this continent unavoidably the system will be received this. Bet its eagle will forgets about security as well it's like Canada's but there could become like and bigoted doesn't call to desist.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.