Russian city sprays vanilla to try to repel clouds of gnats before World Cup game

Huge clouds of the insects have bothered players and fans in the Russian city of Volgograd.
0:37 | 06/22/18

Transcript for Russian city sprays vanilla to try to repel clouds of gnats before World Cup game
