Now Playing: Troops at the boarder, NYC Marathon, centennial of the end of WWI: World in Photos

Now Playing: Russian fighter jet buzzes US Navy aircraft

Now Playing: Migrants headed toward US border say they're fleeing violence

Now Playing: US Marines join largest NATO exercise since the end of the Cold War

Now Playing: Pilot arrested for being 10 times over alcohol limit before takeoff

Now Playing: Migrant caravan, The World Series, crisis in Yemen: World in Photos

Now Playing: Before high-speed railway expansion, archaeologists start digging

Now Playing: South Korea's kimchi festival

Now Playing: Muppets caucus, Day of the Dead parade and a baby gibbon: World in Photos

Now Playing: Divers recover flight data on Indonesia seafloor from plane that crashed

Now Playing: Orangutan becomes surrogate mom to orphaned baby

Now Playing: Stephen Hawking's wheelchair, PhD thesis, other items of late physicist at auction

Now Playing: Harry & Meghan heading home after whirlwind tour

Now Playing: Officials say they may have found downed jet

Now Playing: Halloween toddlers, protesters and prayer: World in Photos

Now Playing: Saudi journalist strangled, dismembered: Official

Now Playing: Venice pizzeria dishes out slices despite flooding

Now Playing: Harry and Meghan receive traditional Maori welcome

Now Playing: World's tallest statue unveiled, nearly twice as tall as Statue of Liberty