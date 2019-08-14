Transcript for Russian military orders village evacuation then cancels it following explosion

A seemingly dangerous situation in Moscow a mysterious explosion. From a nuclear powered missile engine in Russia left. Seven people dead and has spiked radiation levels way past the norm so I want to bring in James Longman on the ground there. James good to see you you know the have been pretty secret we have doctors signing nondisclosure agreements what's happening. In a strike him today I mean Russ that up pretty secretive right and just. On those still it is yet we understand that something like ten belt is maybe seven or rate came down. From that area about 600 miles north lamb now on the Arctic coast to get treatment they hospitals on this than they did that. Of their own a cold. No way I'd get on how they all look the other thing there is any suggestion that have any kind of life threatening illness but these people involved in the treatment of people out. In the north. I think this get people obviously because some of the pictures wiesel and you know paramedics and emergency workers in house mops. Look pretty bad especially given. But don't patsy in Russian history of course this a noble incident in 1980 cyclical so many people and can via effects of which continue to be felt. Until this day but the headline here is that. They don't seem to be a serious radiation issue in the north and thought there was a spike just off baseballs almost a week ago now. Whack it's full radiation levels went up by between four to sixteen times the norm amount again now sounds like a loss. But it's been hitting contact selfish or noble it was many thousands of time small site. Not possibly dangerous I got seagull one of these Geiger counters that we've seen people using an out of ten and how to use it this is. Neutrally nuclear signs off to rule but basically. Inmates called the Russian way you've got you when get much more than a zero in any of these things. The issue might speed bats in one of the town's name this latest blast. Took place. They're different kinds of radiation people can be poisoned by Anna little the readings. A leading gamma rays which at one of them one of the more deadly types of radiation they go through the human body and cause real illness. There all the kinds of radiation and I was going to specialist just yesterday because again committees is coming from me. And who took about alpha rays which the claims all of radiation that you can actually ingested in particles. Joseph near an explosion for instance they can come down they can keep read the main. Backlash he calls real illness and we haven't really had any clarity about. Whether or won't bounce a problem. I think that's not what clarity the issue here isn't necessary that has been a massive. Kind of radiation outbreak in the north of Russia is at the Russians seem to want to talk about and a just fuels this kind of game and speculation. All right James Longley right there on the ground in Moscow thank you for the updates will definitely. Keep an eye on this thank you.

