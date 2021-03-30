Russian military submarines break through ice

More
Three Russian military submarines broke through the ice simultaneously in the Arctic, in video released by Russia’s defense ministry.
1:37 | 03/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russian military submarines break through ice
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:37","description":"Three Russian military submarines broke through the ice simultaneously in the Arctic, in video released by Russia’s defense ministry.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76771914","title":"Russian military submarines break through ice","url":"/International/video/russian-military-submarines-break-ice-76771914"}