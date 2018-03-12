Transcript for Russian rocket launches successfully to the International Space Station

So now learning to go to Patrick reed army joins us live from does that stand talking about let astronauts on their way announce an International Space Station. Patrick. I yeah we just got back she from the launch pad he AA in by canola back in the closed the city of I can honestly case. A few a couple of dozen kilometers away from the launch pad behind me you can see. The main building of Russia's space agency us Kosmas. And yet we watch that launch take off successfully. That Soyuz rocket flying to the International Space Station with the three astronauts deployed. NASA's and McClain Russia's only condoning code. Analysts say Canada's David saw Jack. You know this is the reason we're here is that this was this is a launch with. And usually high stakes and as because. You don't move it. There was that accident you may remember that the last time so is a man so is rocket took off from him. It's often malfunction in need and this varies embodiment way. It's yes and Osbourne forced into projects. And they came crashing back down and they capsule from. That he mas about an incident today was very important. That this launch be successful. It did take off successfully in now you know hopefully. In the next hour. In the next hour into any minutes or so we expect this missions until we've the end the International Space Station. All right thank you very much Patrick they're going to be there until July so safety turn invest wishes for them thanks so much for that Patrick.

