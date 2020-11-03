Russia's parliament opens way for Putin to stay in power beyond 2024

Lawmakers in parliament's lower house voted to pass a constitutional amendment that would reset the count on Vladimir Putin's current two presidential terms to zero.
0:19 | 03/11/20

Transcript for Russia's parliament opens way for Putin to stay in power beyond 2024
Checking our allies this morning Russian president platter of food and could end up being in power for the rest of his life the Russian parliament has now paved the way to eliminate term limits. For Putin whose current term expires in 20/20 four. The proposal must be approved by voters in a national referendum. And approval is expected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

