Transcript for Sarah Everard murder sparks global movement against violence

She and the UK government is announcing plans to make women and girls deal safer during nationwide rollout of a program called project to vigilant. The move comes after the death of Serra ever. A London police officers now charged with her murder and kidnapping after ever vanished while walking home in London island mentioned her death has sparked a global movement. Against street harassment and violence foreign correspondent Maggie really joins us live from London now with the latest. Maggie good morning what do we know about and Berg's case so far and the officer charged with her murdering kidnapping. They Diane good morning and we got that shocking news ever was missing for quite some time and then we learned the police actually arrested a serving a police officer was in his forties is arrested and charged with Sarah kidnapping and her murder so clearly a shocking and led many women questioning the fact that these are the people that are supposed to be protecting women and men on the streets now one of them is the suspect so a lot of grief a lot of anger from women and men here in London and a lot of women that we met at some of the memorials and vigils that a popped up around London for Sarah they also the same thing they say. This could've been a neat if he does Sarah was walking home just after 930 at night she took a well lit route home through an area of Glenn and it's popular with young people. Took all the precautions she was wearing sneakers sues she could walk and running she was wearing gray clothing she takes her boyfriend saying she was on her way home you know one young girl was spoken at the memorial said Sharon did everything right she did all the things that women are taught to do to Stacy from a young age and it's still. I happen to her and that is why you see is creeks sort of boiling over and anger right now Diane because I think all women can relate to doing those things that were taught to do from the young agent carrying your keys in near spacing he's yet to attack someone calling a friend having an open line these are things we always do and I could happen this Arab really driving at your home for so many Whitman Nina I have done all of those things and I can assure you have used so much over the last week ever exist has inspired this weekly industry's movement what are we seeing from that what are advocates trying to get done here. Yeah it's really been in powering an obviously people are mourning the tragic death of Sarah but it's also become this movie and even BC it in the states it's a lot of people look American and British and from all over the world posting things honoring mr. Graham. I like text me when you get home church he said that's your friends as well kinda does collective moment for women of grief and fear and anger as we know what it's like we've all Texans got to friends and so we're seeing this movement it's gone online and on social media we're now seeing. The hash tag read claim these streets raising money raising awareness and we spoke to a lawmakers here in the UK Diane this on the forefront of this she was part. Of the re claim the streets movement back in the seventies when this first started she told listener she can't believe she's talking to me. 22 when he won nearly sixty years she's been fighting this fight and we're still talking about it and she said in his moment of sort of frustration and grief she heard some of the police here you know after this murder tell women will don't go out at nights. And her response off the cuff out of frustration she goes. How we stop telling women is not clouded night instead let's put a curfew on men and a propose a bill that says. No men are allowed out after six they're the ones who are violent anyway she admits this is it. When possible and was sort of the tongue in cheek comment but the reaction she's getting his pretty incredible a lot of women. Are standing up saying you know enough is enough why are we blaming the victim why don't we take a stand and try to stop kind of people who are perpetrating this violence instead soak it really interest in this conversation is still going on people are demanding that something changes. And I know tensions are also high in there in London and a lot of controversy being paid attention you over the encounter between police. And demonstrators around this case can you elaborate a little bit on what happened there and what the reaction is. Yeah Dana talking about service anger boiling over people really just saying again enough is enough police on that happened a vigil was planned you see some of these images here there they're tough to look at how this is a vigil that was planned for Sarah rush and because of colluded protocols. The protesters were told not to gather that in broke. Co lead rules here Lenin were still under a pretty severe lock down so there was a police presence now we're not sure exactly what happened there are varying accounts that you can see that video and you can see police officers getting very aggressive with the young woman who was their protests and Cano soar for many women they just add these images alone here you have people who were at a vigil for a woman who was allegedly murdered by a serving police officers use their lead suspect in you have police. Getting rough with a woman whose they're protesting so that alone is something that how many people right now in this city police department having to answer for. Marion ninety really in London for as Maggie thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.