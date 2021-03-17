Transcript for Sarah Everard’s murder sparks a global movement

Now overseas to the United Kingdom. Where the government there is promising immediate steps to improve security for women after the death of 33 year old Sarah Eberhard Eberhard vanished while walking home. Earlier this month now a London police officers charged with the murder she and her kidnapping and the case has sparked a global movement. Our Maggie really is in London with the latest. Her name mourned across the UK. And. And her murder sparking a movement a collective sense of grief fear and anger in women around the world it just. She just this issue of sorts when I was Sarah and Rourke was walking home just after 930 at night. She took a well lit room through an area of Lyndon popular with young people when she called her boyfriend's telling him she was on her way home. The 33 year old marketing exacted everything women are trained to do from the young me which. I think it's important extra Montone sadness absolutely nothing she hit around. But she never made it home. Her body was found in the countryside outside of London and police have arrested and charged a.'s Serbian police officer with her kidnap and murder. A stream of people coming here to pay their respects women and men it is. So quiet here people just thinking about Sarah but also telling us they're here because they see themselves in what happened. It was painful. You can offer it because I walk every day to Saturday's phone I think it's just a situation that so many of us can imagine AstraZeneca the message. Protects me when you get. Committee struck home. My tools and most said yes that's what amounts to Satan took. I'm sitting outside the growing memorial for Cerro which would parent is Jenny Jones a lawmaker in the UK I think in 1970. It was great streaks and I I was. Reading unchanged ain't. Many. National frustrated and tired and angry she cares Jones says he Hashemi an off the cuff suggestion that. Perhaps instead of telling women to stay home after dark. We should put a curfew on all main. I'm against Tennessee because meetings scheduled June Asian HR and QBs. And her story. He's totally insane and say eight and I don't let him and I just so real you which was. It's just been error Ream didn't read. Indy street's anger boiling over protests some crumbling. And down James turning to social media winning posting their experiences. And realizing that no matter Wheeler in the world one thing is constant does fear filled by women is universal. Inflatable can Mason. Of continuing the bush got not based bio is keeping Nathan nine if I'm wolf king sit near the bus driver my mom has to listen to me now back at level I myself. Women saying that enough is enough demanding stricter laws to persecute brink and harassment and that Newton joined the conversation. They could have been said he won't think I'm to me many analysts say Cyrus and boyfriend I can't imagine what he's going through a lot. Family and her friends as well there is a TC of cat left he said. Talk about your friends and a safe one of your friends as saying something you. I'm an iconoclast culture just got them writing about Morales and the sheets around everything mine might actually change. When you see your friends did it he'd tell them. And as Rome and it's unacceptable and I think people need to educate and vast sums from the very young age and that is not do not nice is not acceptable. And that it actually does have an effect in the passing receiving and. Because of these young people that Bayern stones tells us this time with this generation. She completely different. She meant more to keep poor she may seem and can young people committing an amendment. And Maggie joins us now from London Maggie as your story just showed us. This crime struck such a powerful chord for so many of the people we spoke to attend vigil the government is now. Implementing a project to be vigilant in calling would ever do think is gonna make. Jerry couldn't be human that's hope it's really a multi pronged tempo approach they're investing in a first. They're investing money in sort of updating walking past good things like better lighting and better cameras. They're also say they're going to put plainclothes police officers and supposedly good night clubs and pubs and AXA trying to spot and stop predatory behavior before it even happens she and then finally there are also investing money in helping victims navigated a judicial system in this last one is coming lawmakers are really focused on they say. But these types of crimes the vast majority are never prosecuted she and many women never come forward because they're not confident they're going to get the respect they need in court so again turning that last one is something that could really help here in the UK Ing the US and around the world and in mega there's so many interesting points this case the one of them is that fact that it's a police the search that's now under arrest for and Byrd's murder what do we know about the investigation at this point. Cans and is still an active investigation we know he was a serving police officer he did appear in court this week where is currently being held she's being tried in and was arrested for charges of kidnapping and murder but we won't have any new evidence released will be ended of this trial but we're told. That trial is set to happen this fall and remain ruling forests in London thanks for hanging.

