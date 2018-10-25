Transcript for Saudi Arabia calls journalist's killing premeditated for the first time

Well for the first time Saudi prosecutors are admitting that journalist Jamal who are searching killing. Was premeditated the saudis say they reached this conclusion based on information received in part by a joint investigation with Turkey. In the meantime the Washington Post reports a director of the CIA has listened to the audio of the interrogation. And murder inside the Saudi consulate eighteen Saudi nationals have been detained in connection with this killing.

