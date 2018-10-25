Saudi Arabia calls journalist's killing premeditated for the first time

More
The Washington Post columnist's killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 was carried out with "prior intention," Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said Thursday.
0:26 | 10/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi Arabia calls journalist's killing premeditated for the first time
Well for the first time Saudi prosecutors are admitting that journalist Jamal who are searching killing. Was premeditated the saudis say they reached this conclusion based on information received in part by a joint investigation with Turkey. In the meantime the Washington Post reports a director of the CIA has listened to the audio of the interrogation. And murder inside the Saudi consulate eighteen Saudi nationals have been detained in connection with this killing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58748153,"title":"Saudi Arabia calls journalist's killing premeditated for the first time","duration":"0:26","description":"The Washington Post columnist's killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 was carried out with \"prior intention,\" Saudi Attorney General Saud al-Mojeb said Thursday.","url":"/International/video/saudi-arabia-calls-journalists-killing-premeditated-time-58748153","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.