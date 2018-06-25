Saudi women hit the road, but look ahead to the next fight

More
ABC News' Molly Hunter and Rym Momtaz take a look at what's next for women in the conservative kingdom.
4:27 | 06/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi women hit the road, but look ahead to the next fight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56153445,"title":"Saudi women hit the road, but look ahead to the next fight","duration":"4:27","description":"ABC News' Molly Hunter and Rym Momtaz take a look at what's next for women in the conservative kingdom.","url":"/International/video/saudi-women-hit-road-ahead-fight-56153445","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.