Scallop shuffles across sea bed

More
A free diver spotted the mollusk moving along the sand in Melbourne, Australia.
0:51 | 08/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scallop shuffles across sea bed
Through.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"A free diver spotted the mollusk moving along the sand in Melbourne, Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65216706","title":"Scallop shuffles across sea bed","url":"/International/video/scallop-shuffles-sea-bed-65216706"}