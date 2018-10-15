-
Now Playing: Mystery grows over disappearance in Turkey of US-based journalist
-
Now Playing: American pastor detained in Turkey moved to house arrest
-
Now Playing: Royal baby watch! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting
-
Now Playing: Search for clues about missing journalist in Saudi consulate
-
Now Playing: White Bengal tiger cubs, WWII re-enactment, aurora borealis: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Trump suggests 'rogue killers' involved in disappearance of journalist
-
Now Playing: At least 10 people killed as flash floods hit southwest of France
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens to punish Saudi Arabia for missing journalist
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make royal baby announcement
-
Now Playing: Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if missing journalist was murdered
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to punish Saudi Arabia if they killed missing journalist
-
Now Playing: A look into the aborted launch of a Soyuz capsule
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump: Alleged infidelities 'not concern and focus' of hers
-
Now Playing: Evidence points to Saudis in journalist's death: U.S. senator
-
Now Playing: World View: ABC News across the globe
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael, Indonesia earthquake, Brazil elections: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: US pastor held for two years freed by Turkish court
-
Now Playing: Cardinal resigns amid fallout from Catholic sex scandal
-
Now Playing: Spacecraft makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan