Transcript for Search for clues about missing journalist in Saudi consulate

Hi this is ABC news live on the M Powell in Istanbul Turkey on wall to show you the scene. Outside the Saudi consulate mrs. Gonzalez which in my office shall be the Washington Post reports went missing thirteen days ago as you can see. There are cameras and cameras and cameras don't just Turkish media that international media as well as just rotate slowly around this way. Today come tariffs in the woods a whole bunch of other news outlets. And this is a conscious itself. This what we know the story so far Jamal facility a Washington Post columnist went in that to basically get a certificate and knowing his marriage to a Saudi woman so he could marry these turkeys beyond site. It was offend you routine meeting of experts take place of 113 afternoon. He wore to the front of the embassy we have. Video evidence if he wins in the front. And after that he just hasn't been seen his feels they waited and waited she contacted Turkey's former MP he calls has security forces. They've done their investigation. They're absolutely convinced that he was held to he was interrogated. And they he was killed they say they have taped evidence of it but they've yet to produce exactly what my evidence says. But this isn't just an isolated incident it spots an entire diplomatic incidents stretching east was to Saudi Arabia. I'm Wes was to Washington president from stepping in saying he wants senses as well and threatening a possible response. If it turns out that the saudis are responsible the saudis then seemed to also ramp up the pressure. Returning. To be United States and others saying look. If you take action against us we would take even stronger action against you a clear implication that they could use the power of oil and gas prices. To put pressure on of the people. So that's what we've got to yesterday evening until there was a telephone conversation between king Salman of Saudi Arabia and the Turkish president. They seem to come to an agreement to carry out these joint investigation which the Turkish authorities have been demanding ever since now. What we're hearing is that at some point today a team of Turkey's investigates his will finally be allowed into the consulate. We don't know is going to be a full forensic investigation but that's certainly what Ankara has been demanding and the only thing that they likely to accept. The question for now is by the end of the day will we have any grace or idea what really happened it's Jim out costs OG. For ABC news life I'm me impaneled in Istanbul Turkey.

