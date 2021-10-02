Seoul offers free COVID-19 testing for pets

More
The city requires pets to quarantine for 14 days if they test positive for the virus.
0:36 | 02/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Seoul offers free COVID-19 testing for pets
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"The city requires pets to quarantine for 14 days if they test positive for the virus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75804523","title":"Seoul offers free COVID-19 testing for pets","url":"/International/video/seoul-offers-free-covid-19-testing-pets-75804523"}