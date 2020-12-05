Transcript for Seoul goes all out to trace clubbers at risk of contracting COVID-19

437 more than a hundred corona virus cases in South Korea now been linked to souls nightclub district thousands of people who visited the area are now being tested to contain a new spike. Yesterday the country announce its highest number of new cases for more than a month. President moon. And scares me epidemic prevention. An emotional welcome back to work for an emergency department nurse in Queens after she battled covic nineteen. Hospitals stab at long island Jewish Forest Hills clapped as Mary Lou nick dale. Reported for her first shift last night since recovering she spent seven days in the icu at her hospital. In April Mary Lou has worked at long island Jewish Forest Hills hospital for nearly thirty years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.