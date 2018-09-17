Sewing needles found in strawberries as consumers advised to cut fruit before eating

More
Australian authorities have ordered a review into the handling of strawberries after they say fruit containing sewing needles turned up in supermarkets across the country.
1:22 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sewing needles found in strawberries as consumers advised to cut fruit before eating
I has. Ordered the through sell a few straining New Zealand to immediately basic guide. The police have primary responsibility site level and I had doing idea magnificent job I want to commend them. But we have rules side. Costly. That Pedro I agency to invest he had waited there supply chime weaknesses. We're there actions that we can tight to a cease the place. Within their ass systemic changes richer clobbered at the end of the die. The job is very very clear. Protect the public and Kate concise. We are calling on the Stipe and federal governments. To increase. The reward offered for information. Resulting in these people being quote. For our gross. The incident is devastating industry. Orders of being canceled due to use the impact on customer confidence. It's indict the WA industry has dumped by the 20000 kilos of effort. And that's basically from cancellation. Of orders. And lack of demands. The industry is pleading with the public to support our industry. And continue to barring Arab press charges have first rovers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57877604,"title":"Sewing needles found in strawberries as consumers advised to cut fruit before eating","duration":"1:22","description":"Australian authorities have ordered a review into the handling of strawberries after they say fruit containing sewing needles turned up in supermarkets across the country.","url":"/International/video/sewing-needles-found-strawberries-consumers-advised-cut-fruit-57877604","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.