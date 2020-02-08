Shoppers rush to markets as Australia's Victoria enters 'State of Disaster'

The new coronavirus restrictions included an overnight curfew, mandatory face coverings, remote learning and shopping limited to one person per household per day.
0:31 | 08/02/20

Shoppers rush to markets as Australia's Victoria enters 'State of Disaster'
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

