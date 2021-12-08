Siberian wildfires now bigger than all other fires in world combined

ABC News' Patrick Reevell reports from Siberia on the unprecedented spread of wildfires as officials attempt to battle the flames in a region that is typically one of the coldest places on Earth.
5:51 | 08/12/21

