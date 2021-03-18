Sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19

A new study at a university in Bangkok claimed that sniffer dogs trained to detect coronavirus have a 95% accuracy rate.
2:08 | 03/18/21

Sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19

