-
Now Playing: Dog with facial differences inspires people around the world
-
Now Playing: This is the dramatic moment before a dog was saved from a burning house
-
Now Playing: How wastewater may aid in early COVID-19 detection
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Investigation into shooting rampage in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Sarah Everard’s murder sparks a global movement
-
Now Playing: Migrants deported, Atlanta deaths, and St. Patrick’s Day: World in Photos, March 17
-
Now Playing: Baby sea turtles return to the ocean
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of drones put on dazzling display above Dublin
-
Now Playing: Explore South Korea's famed purple islands
-
Now Playing: ‘Men Who Hate Women’ author on Sarah Everard case, violence against women
-
Now Playing: Sarah Everard murder sparks global movement against violence
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: France’s reckoning on the age of consent
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: GOP Congressman on migrant surge: ‘It has to be a legal process’
-
Now Playing: Israeli archaeologists make astonishing discovery
-
Now Playing: Europe faces vaccine crisis
-
Now Playing: Hundreds honor Sarah Everard at vigil in London
-
Now Playing: Myanmar, horses and climate change: World in Photos, March 16