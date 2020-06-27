Soccer field turns into drive-in theater

More
A stadium in Brazil covered the field and installed sound facilities to create a drive-in movie theater.
0:54 | 06/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Soccer field turns into drive-in theater

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"A stadium in Brazil covered the field and installed sound facilities to create a drive-in movie theater.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71486202","title":"Soccer field turns into drive-in theater ","url":"/International/video/soccer-field-turns-drive-theater-71486202"}