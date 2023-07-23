Soccer match abandoned after hearse drives onto pitch in England

A local soccer match in Gateshead, England, was abandoned after halftime when a hearse and another vehicle drove in circles on the pitch. Police are investigating the incident, local media reports.

July 23, 2023

