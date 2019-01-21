Soldiers revolt as Venezuela sinks deeper into turmoil

More
A pre-dawn uprising by several members of the Venezuelan National Guard was met with swift force by pro-government military Monday.
0:25 | 01/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Soldiers revolt as Venezuela sinks deeper into turmoil
Venezuela's government said today that a put down a mutiny by National Guard unit in a poor neighborhood a few miles from the Presidential Palace. The uprising triggered protests that were dispersed with tear gas and armed forces in the statement said. Captured all those involved in what was described as treasonous acts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60528753,"title":"Soldiers revolt as Venezuela sinks deeper into turmoil","duration":"0:25","description":"A pre-dawn uprising by several members of the Venezuelan National Guard was met with swift force by pro-government military Monday.","url":"/International/video/soldiers-revolt-venezuela-sinks-deeper-turmoil-60528753","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.