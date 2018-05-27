Transcript for South Korean president diffuses 'difficulties' with North Korea

I'm Judy Joyce all of the blue house where South Korea's president briefed reporters about the second meeting in a month which North Korean leader Kim Jung on Saturday. The secret meeting between the two leaders which moose said Kim requested. Highlighted an urgency to salvage the summit between the US and North Korea. Kim expressed fixed will to a face to face summit with trump but Kim won at the US to guarantee that he will stay in power. After the nation gives up its nuclear arsenal. Moon delivered a message from the White House that the US will offer economic assistance if kill young implements complete denuclearization. A senior official here at the president's office said it all comes down to an issue of trust in the background briefing. The meeting follows a world wind of back and forth between the US and North Korea in which trump canceled the highly anticipated June 12 summit. Moon desperate to work out differences between the two says he expects the meeting to. Turn out fine ass working level prep during talks resume between Washington and North Korea. The two Korean leaders have agreed to another meeting on June 1 between their top officials before the US and the north potentially lead on the twelfth. I'm Judy to a soul and you're watching ABC news.

