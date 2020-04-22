Spain cancels Tomatina due to coronavirus crisis

More
The world’s largest food festival, La Tomatina, had only been suspended once, in 1957.
0:51 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spain cancels Tomatina due to coronavirus crisis
Oh. I the it. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"The world’s largest food festival, La Tomatina, had only been suspended once, in 1957.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70298047","title":"Spain cancels Tomatina due to coronavirus crisis","url":"/International/video/spain-cancels-tomatina-due-coronavirus-crisis-70298047"}