-
Now Playing: Boston zoo welcomes its 1st baby gorilla
-
Now Playing: Mother gorilla cuddles newborn baby
-
Now Playing: Drones light up night sky to encourage public battling COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Dog and kitten rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines
-
Now Playing: Egypt discovers more than 100 coffins in Saqqara
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Iota forecast to become major hurricane
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, November 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: Outrage as Armenia concedes defeat in battle with Azerbaijan
-
Now Playing: 4 astronauts set to make historic launch this weekend
-
Now Playing: NASA prepping for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft historic launch
-
Now Playing: Presidential election, Veterans Day, coronavirus pandemic: The Week in Pictures
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, November 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: Jaguar returns to wild after being struck by car
-
Now Playing: It’s Not Too Late: The Paris climate agreement
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: Pope reaches out to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Flying broomsticks sweep through Brazil traffic
-
Now Playing: Drone taxi showcased in South Korea