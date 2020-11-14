Spanish zoo welcomes baby gorilla

More
A zoo in Spain, which has a conservation program for the critically endangered western lowland gorilla, welcomed the new resident.
0:58 | 11/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Spanish zoo welcomes baby gorilla
And and. And okay. And. We're. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"A zoo in Spain, which has a conservation program for the critically endangered western lowland gorilla, welcomed the new resident. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74213307","title":"Spanish zoo welcomes baby gorilla","url":"/International/video/spanish-zoo-welcome-baby-gorilla-74213307"}