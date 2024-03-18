State Department helps more than 30 US citizens leave Haiti on charter flight

More than 30 U.S. citizens were returned to the United States from Haiti on a flight chartered by the U.S. State Department Sunday, a department spokesperson said.

March 18, 2024

