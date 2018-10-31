Stephen Hawking's wheelchair, PhD thesis, other items of late physicist at auction

More
Starting Wednesday, an online sale titled, "On the Shoulders of Giants," is open to the public, featuring 22 personal items belonging to the renowned scientist.
1:21 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stephen Hawking's wheelchair, PhD thesis, other items of late physicist at auction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58879214,"title":"Stephen Hawking's wheelchair, PhD thesis, other items of late physicist at auction","duration":"1:21","description":"Starting Wednesday, an online sale titled, \"On the Shoulders of Giants,\" is open to the public, featuring 22 personal items belonging to the renowned scientist.","url":"/International/video/stephen-hawkings-wheelchair-phd-thesis-items-late-physicist-58879214","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.