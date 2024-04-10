Stingray leaps out of ocean in front of kitesurfer

A huge stingray leaped out of the water right by a kitesurfer, narrowly avoiding a collision in Shark Bay, Australia.

April 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live