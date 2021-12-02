Transcript for Stonehenge may be a rebuilt Welsh stone circle

Content but also begin with the world's most famous circle brock's new research finds that Stonehenge may have been recycled from an older stone circle and whales that true. That would mean that three touchdowns or transported a 175. Miles to their current location Stonehenge is thought to be 4600 years old researchers say it has. Similar stones and measurements of those that remain in well.

