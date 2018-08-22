Strong quake rocks Venezuela but little damage reported

The 7.3 quake was the largest to strike Venezuela since 1900, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Transcript for Strong quake rocks Venezuela but little damage reported
A powerful earthquake has shaken Venezuela the seven point three magnitude quake is a strongest until that country in more than a century and sent people running into the streets. But it struck deep off the north East Coast and therefore causing only some limited damage it comes as Venezuela struggles with an economic crisis and a new currency.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

