Stubborn snake snagged from inside wall

More
A particularly stubborn python hiding inside the wall of a home in Queensland gave this snake catcher some trouble before it was safely removed.
3:01 | 09/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stubborn snake snagged from inside wall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:01","description":"A particularly stubborn python hiding inside the wall of a home in Queensland gave this snake catcher some trouble before it was safely removed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79918271","title":"Stubborn snake snagged from inside wall","url":"/International/video/stubborn-snake-snagged-inside-wall-79918271"}