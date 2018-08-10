Stunning video shows 'human towers' of Catalonia

More
Catalonia's "human tower" competition was held in Tarragona, Spain.
1:18 | 10/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning video shows 'human towers' of Catalonia
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58358090,"title":"Stunning video shows 'human towers' of Catalonia","duration":"1:18","description":"Catalonia's \"human tower\" competition was held in Tarragona, Spain.","url":"/International/video/stunning-video-shows-human-towers-catalonia-58358090","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.