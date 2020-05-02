Transcript for Successive avalanches hit same spot, killing 11 and burying dozens of rescuers

Re an intern at a breaking news overseas take a look at this rescues are under way after two avalanches hit the same area in Turkey burying dozens of people. Killing at least thirteen. Emergency crews are responding to that initial call to say two people were hit by a second avalanche in at least eight rescue workers are among the dead. Now they're around 300 emergency crews on the scene rationed save those still missing.

