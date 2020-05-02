Successive avalanches hit same spot, killing 11 and burying dozens of rescuers

30 people have been rescued so far, although the authorities are assuming that between 10 and 15 people are still buried under the snow, according to the Turkish Minister of the Interior.
0:23 | 02/05/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Successive avalanches hit same spot, killing 11 and burying dozens of rescuers
Re an intern at a breaking news overseas take a look at this rescues are under way after two avalanches hit the same area in Turkey burying dozens of people. Killing at least thirteen. Emergency crews are responding to that initial call to say two people were hit by a second avalanche in at least eight rescue workers are among the dead. Now they're around 300 emergency crews on the scene rationed save those still missing.

