Supporters of Brazilian president hit the streets

More
A week after protesters demonstrated against the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, his supporters rallied in favor of the country's president.
0:33 | 05/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supporters of Brazilian president hit the streets
I had never leave no. People look at what the levee that loves it right well we got out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"A week after protesters demonstrated against the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, his supporters rallied in favor of the country's president.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63293632","title":"Supporters of Brazilian president hit the streets","url":"/International/video/supporters-brazilian-president-hit-streets-63293632"}