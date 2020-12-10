Supreme Court confirmation, French Open, Lakers win: World in Photos, Oct. 12

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:59 | 10/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Supreme Court confirmation, French Open, Lakers win: World in Photos, Oct. 12
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73568864","title":"Supreme Court confirmation, French Open, Lakers win: World in Photos, Oct. 12 ","url":"/International/video/supreme-court-confirmation-french-open-lakers-win-world-73568864"}