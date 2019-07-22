Transcript for Tainted alcohol kills at least 19, officials say

So Rica has issued a national alert after officials announced at least nineteen people would die from tainted alcohol. The deaths happened in 6 cities around the Central American nation since last month. Authorities believe alcohol with tainted with the toxic chemical math and all. Which is used in fueling anti freeze six brands have reportedly tested positive for some level of tampering. 30000 bottles of alcohol habit confiscated. Neutrogena is were calling as popular light therapy acting mask over possible eye injuries. The mask uses blue light therapy to target acne causing bacteria it also uses red light therapy to reduce inflammation. Users should stop using the mask and contact the customer care center for refunds the beauty giant says the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

