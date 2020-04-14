Transcript for A Tale of Two Countries: Sweden, Germany take different COVID-19 approaches

Across the globe we've seen nation's approach this crisis in varying ways while most of decided to lock down and shut down large sectors of the economy some. Urging a bit of a different tact so tonight we wanted to take a look at two of those nations Sweden which could say is locked down lined in Germany which is invested heavily. In testing. Both nations are relying heavily on their citizens to act responsibly so how are they doing as Ian panel reports the results might surprise you. London Paris. Madrid YouTube could have ninety and has put much of western you refer to snakes. Claiming the lives of tens of thousands of people sheltering in total recall of eggs even infecting some of its leaders. British prime minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened. A normal life as we know it's because some don't. But not everywhere. Remember this I'm doing out. Eating drinking socializing. Italy and Sweden that still doing its bowl via its it's a safe distance. Unlike all of its European neighbors Swedish policy is little damn lights. Citizens can still mostly go about that money to the government and trusting its people to just use common sense. The difference in shopping right now is that I have to remind Rick about to keep distance. Which I'm not really bad but I'm trying. Two communities across America doing this invisible enemy these scenes may seem unbelievable. Dangerous season. But the Swedes have a very different to recruit. From the outset the old Portuguese trusted the people to do the point thing and tried to keep life as normal as possible is abnormal tons. But the tradition in Sweden when it comes to health care and then public health. That's very much to work through voluntary measures to have a dialogue widow population to give good advice and then tell people what we're trying to achieve. Not sending them exec to what you should do in avarice every situation. Connecticut have two young children that don't support the government policy. I think that it's impossible to keep people looked on for a long period of time and everything points. To the fact that this is not going to be over. The couple weeks but it doesn't become the Renault impacts instill couldn't it means like his seventh and eighth grade students come to school once or twice a week. This is really a school of Dave. They love to be in school when they are. It's kind of hard for an end to it to cope with this disheartening since they haven't been doing that before are greatly to escape it that the you know four and an expanding Doug. This could children's preschool is still open daily. And gatherings but still committed with caution. We're not really hanging out we're not having dinners we actually it's bad and outdoor Brit they party. Last weekend's. And that was when the kids at our kids normally see at vis go. The Swedes as still politicking and simple activity in the rest of his may have taken for granted before all the forest close soon and changed as and they are doing so. In pulled because of trust. I do a lot of faith and in my government. I thought in the beginning and that's. It was like kind of laying behavior but I think that's it seems to work so I think it's good that we can live. As we used it. Infections are inevitable so the suites at guidelines Mike Browning gatherings of more than fifty people to try to keep the public safe without upending their lines. And their economy. Hoping that when they emerge from this very economy is in much better shape than Jews who embraced and who look down. I think the real or you're seeing high risk approaches to states so signaled societies is definitely a high risk approach we believe that the snow spread or Reuters run health care keeps on working on Mars society's statement offended normally. Situation. It's the best way through to her on this. But the Swedes may give me a catastrophic he bad news. Religious movements should be sweet taste death rate is double Atlanta beats new technique this we bring people look down. And despite the efforts of a recession may be unavoidable according to the IMF. As the death lamps across Europe and the critics of the lead back posted a net costing the toughened measures. Jim is also been an outline that the very different reasons. Our country has not seen such measures before and they will of course be severe that they are currently necessary to reduce the number of contacts and there by the number of infections and severe pieces. In order to make sure our health system is able to cope. Methodical and organized that being extensively testing trucking and isolating cases we have some. The basic conditions that make sure are mean maybe more resilient to such situation. And I would think that one of those days that we testing capacity. Another one is a very storm health system the testing a stop contrasting the UK which was slow to shut down. On the week of march 6. As Italy reached its apex the full arsenal already claimed thousands of lives that hundreds of thousands have already been infected who. And takes place seven Protestants also looming just officially awarded in the nationwide look down in the movies he has taken weeks prior. I don't understand why did Redmond to keep you didn't decide it four times in time. To protect that being deceived. And now from the UK's desperation is free agent Cooper left and would even know Germany is home populated in the UK and one of the best your can clusters. Reports a number of test. Strikingly. Just above 3000 of them while gently easing that is restrictions on improvements in gatherings. They've been less engines that are legal and countries who looks like Sweden many people understand it's just that sitting GG to protect up. I think each person decides were came under cells. If he or she needs to go it is noon have a lot. Get some sun I think it's Nyhan is to have some sort of freedom. Says still it's important to be conscious teens see whom. For the sake of to have so many people. Around the world countries and a crackling with the balance between look down. Liberty and and preserving economic life and several will be the very closely but these European exceptions and desperate to London best. Along downer has liberty really interesting in panel joins us now live in London Indian we saw those images of Sweden many people going about their normal lives we also mentioned that their death rate is significantly higher than their neighbors. What do we know about their cases overall. Get us rights and a significant number appears to be focused on and the elderly which again was apostle population to Sweden set out to try and protect. I'm the festival would of caution we are not necessarily comparing apples and apples when we're looking at different countries and trying to put together some kind of comparative statistical analysis. A different countries counting the death rate different make. Different countries are testing different make chemicals every single countries trying to get a grasp on how to deal with its have to test as much as possible and how to give all list as you can. Figures for the numbers of deaths and number of infections so sweet and certainly has pyrite it looks like their strategy was high risk. Who is also entirely possible that there including certain people in debt statistics for the number of dead that other countries on but on the face of it. There have been an outline and Europa and there are some big questions as to whether or not they strategy has been successful however the imposing caveats as when they emerge from this. I when Britain and Italy and Spain and France also emotion is. Perhaps a Derrick Coleman made their lifestyle is can be much better protected and as a society they're ready to get home with things in a much better position. And perhaps as has been another apple orange comparison but when you talk about Germany you mention their aggressive testing the air but isn't he used those to be a block me houses and they are results are so different in say Italy or Spain. Yes CU is supposed revolver is always being Meehan bill weakness all of the European Union especially at times sometimes of crisis that countries tend to art in their own national interest mean to have been attends for example to trying coordinates all. Acquisition of PP eight acquisition of ventilator as but he's been very controversial system and no country can really appalled sit back a wake full group decisions to be made an interest rate hits and he's been something of a backlash about the fascia. What they see as a failure of the U tecumseh vet an age when they needed it most another woods or seen a little bit in the United States way you've shifted. Results is from state to state according to need. That hasn't really being the case in yorba house on the small scale but not enough. To justify the EU acting in concert had it done so perhaps things would have been bats. Hey you just have to come to conclusion no really knew quite how to do with this month while we're in the mess we are right now. And lastly it's been another typical day as far as deaths are concerned in the UK were cases continue to surge but elsewhere in Spain we're already hearing rumblings about some being allowed to return to work China as we know has also lifted restrictions but. But they're worried about now a second waves or can you walk us through what some of those nations are doing. The Arab world desperate to know that there is some paths some way arrow so there's light at the end of the tunnel just very quickly on the UK. And it was really important sectors were talking my statistics Elliott the UK and its official stats has not been including. Deaths in nursing homes will certainly not all of them and is about to do so to its figures are gonna go out again those comparative numbers not easy to justify BO why there isn't easing off. I think European countries are desperate trying get back to business in some way that they can China has tried this. Assets Hong Kong single poll and Taiwan and that hot mixed results. Mainly because what they've seen on nationals coming back into the country Chinese Daschle's returning our own students and they have brought the bars with them this particular outbreak and China's launch up on the border with Russia was it because possibly because of cross border traffic so there are anomalies that -- questions. But on the whole it starts in slow bouncer in nation Lindsay. RA EN really interesting to look at those different countries and how everyone is responding differently in panel thank you so much for that.

