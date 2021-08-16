Transcript for Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan

This morning Afghans and Americans trapped in Afghanistan on watching in horror as the told about a seizes control. Declaring the nascent the Islamic emirate of Afghanistan. According to the new times more than a hundred journalists employed by the US government's radio stations. I still in the country. Which continued to broad cost throughout Sunday. When Tolle on fight his ticket to the palace in Kabul the Talabani. Rude cussing on live TV from the country's equivalent of the Oval Office as the ousted president fled the country the US embassy now shouted. And the American flag taken down. Trips rushing the American embossed on diplomats to the F put in Kabul. Where thousands of panic stricken Afghans are scrambling to escape the country. These cases us pandemonium. Or more. Individuals were not a year or do it in total sheltered place certain Powell diplomat in Kabul the air or. At least 500 embassy's office have a ready escaped but many American allies still remain now as many as 6000 US troops deployed to help evacuate days left behind. Including embassy personnel Afghan intemperate is enough family's I'm those who helped the US during twenty years of war. The stage for today was actually sent ten years ago since bin Laden's since it dead. What we've seen it is true little progress by the Afghan government. Too little progress fighter gets security forces and is still make on the attempt to explore diplomatic solution. Despite two decades of training and trillions of US don't lives. It did little more than a week that a ton about to neutralize the Afghan ministry and seize control of Ole miss the entire country. We're talking up the Taliban taking a draft Guinness in a what I don't think we're hearing nearly enough love now runs the country as well and that's. Very 1999. That's where we were before that's the problem. Now dozens of nations according for civility in the off to moth of the take me that. 65 countries have joined the US on the European Union in releasing a joint statement. Costing four. This safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals Afghans who wish to leave the country. It's true they're getting short but it's not clear what for the Baltic. I don't think it necessarily reverts back automatically. Inevitably to twenty years ago although it may we don't know enough. Yet about what it's all of them will bring to its ruling power. ABC news has learned that the US has temporarily holds an evacuation flights for Afghan and tepid as and that's found ways to Fort Lee in Virginia. According to two sources familiar with the situation. Connie tens of thousands of Afghans have applied for US visas or refugee status. It's understood that the Biden administration has instead been fixing on evacuating American has now fast on Jane Katie. Julia thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.